Ukraine Update July 27, 2022

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SITREP & events in Donbass, Ukraine. We counter the Fake News Media which is guilty for turning a blind eye to Donbass' suffering the past 8 years and Biden's illegal activities in Ukraine. A media that's funded by the Military Industrial Complex and controlled by the treasonous CIA.
"War is a racket. It always has been... A few profit - and the many pay."
-2 time Medal of Honor winner Major General Smedley Butler USMC