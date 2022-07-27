Ukraine Update July 27, 2022

SITREP & events in Donbass, Ukraine. We counter the Fake News Media which is guilty for turning a blind eye to Donbass' suffering the past 8 years and Biden's illegal activities in Ukraine. A media that's funded by the Military Industrial Complex and controlled by the treasonous CIA.

"War is a racket. It always has been... A few profit - and the many pay."

-2 time Medal of Honor winner Major General Smedley Butler USMC