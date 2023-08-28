X22 REPORT Ep. 3149b - Emergency Alert System Test, Everything was Forecasted & Prepared For

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3149b - August 27, 2023
Emergency Alert System Test, Everything They Do Has Been Forecasted & Prepared For
The [DS] is under the control of the patriots and they are being exposed every step of the way. Biden is being publicly shamed and [BO] is next in line. The move to shutdown the elections is already taking place, they are doing a test of the EAS and this is one of the biggest tests just in case the country is hit with a natural disaster or an attack. Everything the [DS] does has been forecasted and prepared for.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
