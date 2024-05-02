Create New Account
There seemed to be little life left in her, but a miracle helped her overcome it
High Hopes
Published 18 hours ago

Pitiful Animal


May 1, 2024


Samur was a poor disabled dog who was attacked by a group of hunters and hit in the tail area

She fell into a nearby gutter and couldn't move anymore, she must have been desperate

People discovered her as she lay motionless there as if she wasn't alive

When she arrived, Mira burst into tears when she saw poor Samur, she thought that Samur couldn't make it.

But Mira realized that Samur was still breathing, she survived like a miracle

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kBcNKYE604k

