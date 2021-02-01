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Reviewing the Science About Vitamin D vs COVID-19 Vaccine
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120 views • February 01, 2021
Vitamin D clinical trials show major survival benefits and decreases in ICU admission rates! This vitamin is essential for a properly functioning immune response. Why are the US and even the World Health Organization officials ignoring the science of essentials and parroting the religious mantra that a vaccine will be our “savior?”
The results of the study were astounding!
Out of 50 patients treated with calcifediol ( immediately active form of “Vit D”) only 1 required admission to the ICU (2%) with no one dying.
Of the 26 untreated patients, 13 required admission (50%) with 2 deaths (7.6%).
Of the patients treated with calcifediol, none died, and all were discharged, without complications but yet this science seems to be ignored by the medical community and the US government…Why?
Full blog with references and resources:
https://thewilddoc.com/reviewing-the-science-about-vitamin-d-vs-covid-19-vaccine/
Thanks for watching! Subscribe to my mailing list here: https://thewilddoc.com/subscribe/ and join me on Telegram here: https://t.me/thewilddoc
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
The results of the study were astounding!
Out of 50 patients treated with calcifediol ( immediately active form of “Vit D”) only 1 required admission to the ICU (2%) with no one dying.
Of the 26 untreated patients, 13 required admission (50%) with 2 deaths (7.6%).
Of the patients treated with calcifediol, none died, and all were discharged, without complications but yet this science seems to be ignored by the medical community and the US government…Why?
Full blog with references and resources:
https://thewilddoc.com/reviewing-the-science-about-vitamin-d-vs-covid-19-vaccine/
Thanks for watching! Subscribe to my mailing list here: https://thewilddoc.com/subscribe/ and join me on Telegram here: https://t.me/thewilddoc
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
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