Russia drops leaflets signaling major attack on Hulyaipole is imminent
The Prisoner
170 views • 3 days ago

iev troops in Hulyaipole of Zaporizhzhia Region began to face a new wave of pressure from the Russian Armed Forces that using artillery, aerial bombs, and drones, which literally destroyed their positions, thus creating conditions for the advance of the Russian assault group. However, guardsmen of the 5th Army of the "Vostok" Group of Forces, confidently controlling the airspace over the fortress town which was bisected by Haichur River, previously carried out leafleting using rocket-propelled propaganda shells, as shown in footage released by Russian sources on November 30, 2025. The men dispatched by the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Syrsky, were informed of their desperate situation and offered the option of saving their lives before a full-scale assault. The Vostok dropping approximately 40,000 leaflets, which were delivered directly into the town center and reached over a hundred houses with Ukrainian army present.

Heavy fog was reported along the front lines, leading to the expectation of a buildup of Ukrainian reinforcements and reserves, who would exploit the dense fog to launch a local counterattack. But Ukrainian media outlets commenting on the situation now report that it is unlikely that Ukrainian forces will be able to defend the part of the town east of the waterway through military action. Indeed, Russian unmanned aerial vehicles destroyed Ukrainian equipment and vehicles involved in the transfer of reserves and ammunition. Guardsmen from the 305th Artillery Brigade of the 5th Army and the 14th Special Forces Brigade of the Vostok Group of Forces jointly discovered and destroyed a D-30 artillery gun of Ukraine, as in footage released by Russian sources on December 1. Ukrainian resistance is weakening, and all reinforcements and reserves have proved futile.

Russian forces now control part of Donetsk Street and adjacent streets and alleys in the eastern part of the town, while continuing to advance towards Haichur River, rendering the enemy's defenses along this river largely futile. Between Hulyaipole and the previously liberated village of Zatyshinsky Pond, this destroyed the Ukrainian defense line, and afterward, the Russian Army's strike group launched an offensive, eventually entering Hulyaipole from the northeast, liberating most of the town from Ukraine. It was believed the town would fall within the next few days!

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
russiaukrainehulyaipolezaporizhzhia region
