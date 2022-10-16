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https://gnews.org/articles/t53500452
Summary：10/14/2022 Shehzad Qazi (Director of China Beige Book International): On the eve of the party congress, China's economy is at one of its weakest points in recent years. Almost every sector is struggling. The Zero Covid policy is not going away, probably well into 2023. And I think looking at how COVID Zero is discussed is going to be critical for the market