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Never again is now 911 THE fourth Reich us_NAZI Running our government today #ChinaJoe Must Watch Never again is now
DWP97048
DWP97048
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151 views • August 31, 2022

Never again is now!Never again is now

#Neveragainisnow https://youtu.be/AjMpLRsbbBw


From the third Reich to the fourth Reich (Operation Paperclip 1,600 NAZI) from the mouth of someone who survived the holocaust does her little story sound like our USA government today? THE fourth Reich us_NAZI Running our government today #ChinaJoe


https://ussanews.com/2022/08/27/vera-sharav-unless-all-of-us-resist-never-again-is-now-full-speech-videotranscript-nuremberg-august-20-2022/


Vera Sharav “Unless All of Us Resist, Never Again is Now” – Full Speech (video+transcript) – Nuremberg, August 20, 2022


https://youtu.be/AjMpLRsbbBw


Transcript of Vera Sharav’s speech:

I came to Nuremberg to provide historical context to the current global threat confronting our civilization. These past 2 1⁄2 years have been especially stressful— as painful memories were rekindled.


In 1941, I was 31⁄2 when my family was forced from our home in Romania & deported to Ukraine.


We were herded into a concentration camp – essentially left to starve. Death was ever-present. My father died of typhus when I was five.


In 1944, as the Final Solution was being aggressively implemented, Romania retreated from its alliance with Nazi Germany. The government permitted several hundred Jewish orphans under the age of 12 to return to Romania. I was not an orphan; my mother lied to save my life.


I boarded a cattle car train – the same train that continued to transport Jews to the death camps – even as Germany was losing the war.


Four years elapsed before I was reunited with my mother.



Keywords
jewishusanurembergthird reichnazi germany1941death campsfinal solutionfourth reichchinajoeaugust 20 2022neveragainisnow
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