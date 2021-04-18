© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The subconscious mob | Diamond and Silk
Follow
3
Share
Report
100 views • April 18, 2021
Diamond and Silk reflect on the violence seen in Minnesota over the latest controversial police incident: "When you're conscious, you're not going to loot a store, you're not going to steal, you're not going to burn down your community" - 'our reality is being manipulated.' - via Diamond and Silk Crystal Clear, Saturdays at 8:30PM ET on Newsmax TV
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.