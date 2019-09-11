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Caller, Who Was in Tower 2, Relates His Heartbreaking Experience
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872 views • September 11, 2019
callers join to discuss 9/11 & aftermath, including Rick DeSantis, who was in Tower 2 that day calls in to relate the horrific experience and the callous disregard for human life exhibited by government toward Ground Zero survivors’ health issues for the last 18 yrs.
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