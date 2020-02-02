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Minnesota Catholic Priest Apologizes for Saying Islam Is the 'Greatest Threat in the World'
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6 views • February 02, 2020
By Robert Spencer January 31, 2020
The world is so crazy these days that if you enunciate unpopular truths, people who are supposed to be moral authorities will pressure you to retract and apologize.
Source: https://pjmedia.com/lifestyle/minnesota-catholic-priest-apologizes-for-saying-islam-greatest-threat-in-the-world/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
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The world is so crazy these days that if you enunciate unpopular truths, people who are supposed to be moral authorities will pressure you to retract and apologize.
Source: https://pjmedia.com/lifestyle/minnesota-catholic-priest-apologizes-for-saying-islam-greatest-threat-in-the-world/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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