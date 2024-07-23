BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Top Pilot Testifies: 'Bill Gates Is Fumigating Cities With Mood Altering Chemtrails'
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5168 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
331 views • 9 months ago

Tax Network USA: https://TNUSA.com/TPV or call 1-800-245-6000 for a free, private consultation


- Save 15% off Liver Medic's Leaky Gut Repair using code 'peoplesvoice' - visit: https://livermedic.com/step/leakygutspecial/


-To sponsor this show, email: [email protected]


The chemtrails agenda has been hiding in plain sight for decades. Everybody who has been paying attention has noticed the strange and unnatural patterns in the sky above cities and regional centers.


But the mainstream media have been telling us not to believe our own eyes. They have been gaslighting us on behalf of their paymasters, the global elite, and demonizing anybody who dares to ask questions and do their own research.


Unfortunately for the elite, in 2024 a succession of brave whistleblowers have come forward to share what they know about the agenda to poison everything under the sun.


Shared from and subscribe to:

The People's Voice

https://rumble.com/THEPEOPLESVOICE

Keywords
chemtrailsgeoengineeringdepopulationbill gatesmrnaair vaxairborne vaccines
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy