Study Finds Sharp Increase in Reported Cognitive Problems

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- Yale University study found cognitive disability rising sharply among young U.S. adults becoming reported disability.
- Cognitive disability among ages 18–39 nearly doubled 2013–2023, while adults seventy-plus experienced slight decline nationwide.
- The analysis examined 4.5 million Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Health Interview Survey responses excluding depression-related cases entirely.
- Researchers link rising cognitive issues to sleep deprivation, ultra-processed diets, chronic stress, and toxins exposure.
- Findings suggest environmental behavioral drivers researchers urge improved sleep, whole foods, toxin reduction, stress management.
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