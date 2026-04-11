Study Finds Sharp Increase in Reported Cognitive Problems

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- Yale University study found cognitive disability rising sharply among young U.S. adults becoming reported disability.

- Cognitive disability among ages 18–39 nearly doubled 2013–2023, while adults seventy-plus experienced slight decline nationwide.

- The analysis examined 4.5 million Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Health Interview Survey responses excluding depression-related cases entirely.

- Researchers link rising cognitive issues to sleep deprivation, ultra-processed diets, chronic stress, and toxins exposure.

- Findings suggest environmental behavioral drivers researchers urge improved sleep, whole foods, toxin reduction, stress management.





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