"Nurses Beware: HIPAA Violations Can End Careers"
Intentional w/Mic Meow
Intentional w/Mic Meow
24 followers
38 views • 6 months ago

There are healthcare workers who are out there who are posting patients' medical records online. They're posting pictures, which in nursing was a violation of the HIPAA federal law. We were told that if you ever posted pictures - if you snapped a picture & posted it online - that was it. That was the end of our license - that was the end of our nursing career. You also have exposed the disturbing reality that there are people in other countries who are going after the licenses of nurses in America.

Keywords
protectadvocatecaregiver
