Fellow fighter KOCCP: Fellow fighters of the Whistleblowers’ Movement are building up the funds for taking down the CCP with their investments and donations
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
4/19/2023【The 6th Anniversary of 419 incident 】Fellow fighter KOCCP: Fellow fighters of the Whistleblowers’ Movement are building up the funds for taking down the CCP with their investments and donations; if the CCP is not taken down, everyone will eventually be silenced, just like Mr. Miles Guo!

#419incident #FreeMilesGuo #WhistleblowersMovement #NFSC #takedowntheCCP


4/19/2023【419事件六周年】KOCCP战友：爆料革命战友投资和捐款是为了建立灭共基金；如果不灭共，所有的人都会像郭先生一样被封口！

#419事件 #释放郭文贵 #爆料革命 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共


