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PAWNS IN THE GAME Commander William Guy Car speech on Illuminati plans
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34 views • December 31, 2019
First hand experience of Commander William Car in dealings with Illuminati leaders in government as they work to destroy Christianity and stop the plan of God. In order to bring Lucifer to global power in the New World Order.
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