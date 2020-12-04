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Hey, @CNN, @CNBC, @FOX, @ABC, @CBS, @Mitt Romney, @Bill Barr, @Lindsey Graham: Do you need anymore EVIDENCE of Voter Fraud?
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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57 views • December 04, 2020
Mainstream Media cannot avoid hiding this corruption anymore, this is threatening to ensure that no one will ever trust the ‘Fifth Estate’ ever again.

These few comments under the video said it all about how American’s are feeling regarding this act of law breaking fraud.

Thomas Cianciola:
“Total blackout. this should break the interweb.”

Michael Denham: “And the media likes to tell us there’s no evidence of voter fraud. Well I think that looks like voter fraud America.”

Donald Villella:
“If you love this country, this should enrage you.”

Chaz Nonya:
“Suitcase of votes under a table? Everyone there that night needs to be in prison. There was no mistake, this is cheating.”

Bumpy: “More evidence in one video than 3 years of “Russia collusion”.

Heru-deshet: “That, ladies and gentlemen, is how hundreds of thousands of votes “Magically” appear for Biden.

Related video

TRUMP TEAM'S FULL VIDEO of VOTER FRAUD in FULTON GA. Just FOUND the NIGHT of 12/02/2020! VIDEO PROOF
JDMOONANYT Channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1-z75g7MF_4

Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.

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