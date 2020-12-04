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Hey, @CNN, @CNBC, @FOX, @ABC, @CBS, @Mitt Romney, @Bill Barr, @Lindsey Graham: Do you need anymore EVIDENCE of Voter Fraud?
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57 views • December 04, 2020
Mainstream Media cannot avoid hiding this corruption anymore, this is threatening to ensure that no one will ever trust the ‘Fifth Estate’ ever again.
These few comments under the video said it all about how American’s are feeling regarding this act of law breaking fraud.
Thomas Cianciola:
“Total blackout. this should break the interweb.”
Michael Denham: “And the media likes to tell us there’s no evidence of voter fraud. Well I think that looks like voter fraud America.”
Donald Villella:
“If you love this country, this should enrage you.”
Chaz Nonya:
“Suitcase of votes under a table? Everyone there that night needs to be in prison. There was no mistake, this is cheating.”
Bumpy: “More evidence in one video than 3 years of “Russia collusion”.
Heru-deshet: “That, ladies and gentlemen, is how hundreds of thousands of votes “Magically” appear for Biden.
Related video
TRUMP TEAM'S FULL VIDEO of VOTER FRAUD in FULTON GA. Just FOUND the NIGHT of 12/02/2020! VIDEO PROOF
JDMOONANYT Channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1-z75g7MF_4
Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.
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COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER:
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. FAIR USE is a use PERMITTED by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, ''educational'' or personal use tips the balance in favour of FAIR USE.
These few comments under the video said it all about how American’s are feeling regarding this act of law breaking fraud.
Thomas Cianciola:
“Total blackout. this should break the interweb.”
Michael Denham: “And the media likes to tell us there’s no evidence of voter fraud. Well I think that looks like voter fraud America.”
Donald Villella:
“If you love this country, this should enrage you.”
Chaz Nonya:
“Suitcase of votes under a table? Everyone there that night needs to be in prison. There was no mistake, this is cheating.”
Bumpy: “More evidence in one video than 3 years of “Russia collusion”.
Heru-deshet: “That, ladies and gentlemen, is how hundreds of thousands of votes “Magically” appear for Biden.
Related video
TRUMP TEAM'S FULL VIDEO of VOTER FRAUD in FULTON GA. Just FOUND the NIGHT of 12/02/2020! VIDEO PROOF
JDMOONANYT Channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1-z75g7MF_4
Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.
Global Agenda Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/GlobalAgenda
Email: [email protected]
Please Subscribe to my Social Media Channels and Follow me on Twitter.
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
@GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
GlobalAgenda II
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCASoo-Dv5sztEWgts5Nq7EQ
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER:
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. FAIR USE is a use PERMITTED by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, ''educational'' or personal use tips the balance in favour of FAIR USE.
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