© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CRAZY EMR WAVES/PULSES (DANGEROUS HIGH VALUES ON STREETS OF MANCHESTER , UK) #MAXXED OUT METERING
Follow
2
Share
Report
198 views • May 20, 2022
================
(world orders review)
================
CRAZY ELECTROMAGNETIC RADIATION WAVES / PULSES
(Dangerous High Values On Streets of Manchester , UK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tAM6Cp3jAD7p/ [SHARE]
-------------------------
COV19 INJECTION, NANO Networks, TESLAPHORESIS; EMF / 5G
(Dr. Pablo Campra, Corona 2 Inspect)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AkR1psinBF7d/ [SHARE]
================
(channel) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(contact) worldordersreview [at] protonmail [dot] com
================
Corona 2 Inspect [Eng. Trans. Articles Pack]
(world orders review) https://drive.protonmail.com/urls/6ZS43J9R6R#CwNcxIcH3w2Q
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE, NANO-MICRO-TECH, TESLAPHORESIS, SELF-ASSEMBLIES INJECT
(La Quinta Columna; SPECIAL REPORT) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/ [SHARE]
Compilation of video reports concerning the 'graphene oxide' and 'self-assembly (teslaphoresis) micro-technology' found in the Pfizer covid injection platform. [PDF] https://www.docdroid.net/n36IOrK/identificacion-de-microtecnologia-y-patrones-artificiales-en-vacuna-pdf
================
https://www.orwell.city/2022/01/lqc-report.html La Quinta Columna report on their finding of graphene-like objects, self-assemblies, and microtechnology in 3 Pfizer vaccination vials.
Biostatistician Ricardo Delgado has announced that his team is will soon have the report available in several languages for subsequent dissemination in different countries.
================
The report is supported by links to the scientific literature related to the research and object of study.
It's further divided into three parts:
1. Observed objects with graphene-like appearance.
2. Self-assembly of objects observed during the conducted research. And
3. Identification of artificial patterns and micro-technology.
In this report, we draw a series of final conclusions. And we also encourage the scientific and independent community to make similar observations, following the guidelines set out in this study.
The report will be per the previous complaints presented with the preliminary report by Dr. Campra, dated June 2021, and the final technical report, also by Dr. Campra, dated November of the same year. La Quinta Columna asks our subscribers to spread the word. Thank you all for your attention.
================
The toxicity of the nano-material that goes into the vaccines is described in the scientific literature, with at least 67 articles on the subject, the same ones that La Quinta Columna compiled a few months ago to attach to the final report by Dr. Pablo Campra. @ https://docdro.id/pXTuYrO
================
Prof. Campra GRAPHENE Report [ENG] https://docdro.id/7DAXqet:[ES] https://docdro.id/PXcBfeQ
Prof. Campra MICRO-STRUCTURES Report
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Pablo-Campra/publication/356507702_MICROSTRUCTURES_IN_COVID_VACCINES_inorganic_crystals_or_Wireless_Nanosensors_Network/links/61a4d94eee3e086e3d3a6756/MICROSTRUCTURES-IN-COVID-VACCINES-inorganic-crystals-or-Wireless-Nanosensors-Network.pdf
Prof. Campra DNA CRYSTALS NANOTECHNOLOGY IN COVID19 VACCINES
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Pablo-Campra/publication/358284707_DNA_CRYSTALS_NANOTECHNOLOGY_IN_COVID19_VACCINES/links/61fe5607870587329e938768/DNA-CRYSTALS-NANOTECHNOLOGY-IN-COVID19-VACCINES.pdf
================
Covid GRAPHENE Q DOTS Can PENETRATE CELL BARRIER & CLEVE 2 DNA
(El Mundo Desconocido) https://www.bitchute.com/video/zDmgR4uGriUy/
TECHNO PARASITISM [EM Wireless Nano-Bio-Sensor Networks]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kCA0i3HeQ8mk/
MAC-cinated [INTRA-BODY NANO-NETWORK] (C0r0na 2 Inspect)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jH7YxBQbrLAs/
NANO-TECHNO & GRAPHENE Oxide in PFIZER 'Vaccine'
La Quinta Columna [Special Report]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xiNacuINixUp/
GRAPHENE oxide in SINOVAC, ASTRAZENECA & PFIZER VAX
https://www.bitchute.com/video/shD0mwNV9rI5/
"NEUROMODULATION" & Rafael Yuste (La Quinta Columna)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/doXeTd8evFLT/
"MANDATES" and 'your CONSENT' (REMIX)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U8BHDwn4Ccnx/
Leaked PFIZER C19 BIO-WEAPON DARK-FIELD MICROSCOPY (Eng. Subs)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0WgMeAS6MywK/
#THIS PIVOTAL MOMENT [I WANT YOU TO GET TOGETHER]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IMAwYvEc0f6x/
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
(world orders review)
================
CRAZY ELECTROMAGNETIC RADIATION WAVES / PULSES
(Dangerous High Values On Streets of Manchester , UK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tAM6Cp3jAD7p/ [SHARE]
-------------------------
COV19 INJECTION, NANO Networks, TESLAPHORESIS; EMF / 5G
(Dr. Pablo Campra, Corona 2 Inspect)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AkR1psinBF7d/ [SHARE]
================
(channel) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(contact) worldordersreview [at] protonmail [dot] com
================
Corona 2 Inspect [Eng. Trans. Articles Pack]
(world orders review) https://drive.protonmail.com/urls/6ZS43J9R6R#CwNcxIcH3w2Q
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE, NANO-MICRO-TECH, TESLAPHORESIS, SELF-ASSEMBLIES INJECT
(La Quinta Columna; SPECIAL REPORT) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/ [SHARE]
Compilation of video reports concerning the 'graphene oxide' and 'self-assembly (teslaphoresis) micro-technology' found in the Pfizer covid injection platform. [PDF] https://www.docdroid.net/n36IOrK/identificacion-de-microtecnologia-y-patrones-artificiales-en-vacuna-pdf
================
https://www.orwell.city/2022/01/lqc-report.html La Quinta Columna report on their finding of graphene-like objects, self-assemblies, and microtechnology in 3 Pfizer vaccination vials.
Biostatistician Ricardo Delgado has announced that his team is will soon have the report available in several languages for subsequent dissemination in different countries.
================
The report is supported by links to the scientific literature related to the research and object of study.
It's further divided into three parts:
1. Observed objects with graphene-like appearance.
2. Self-assembly of objects observed during the conducted research. And
3. Identification of artificial patterns and micro-technology.
In this report, we draw a series of final conclusions. And we also encourage the scientific and independent community to make similar observations, following the guidelines set out in this study.
The report will be per the previous complaints presented with the preliminary report by Dr. Campra, dated June 2021, and the final technical report, also by Dr. Campra, dated November of the same year. La Quinta Columna asks our subscribers to spread the word. Thank you all for your attention.
================
The toxicity of the nano-material that goes into the vaccines is described in the scientific literature, with at least 67 articles on the subject, the same ones that La Quinta Columna compiled a few months ago to attach to the final report by Dr. Pablo Campra. @ https://docdro.id/pXTuYrO
================
Prof. Campra GRAPHENE Report [ENG] https://docdro.id/7DAXqet:[ES] https://docdro.id/PXcBfeQ
Prof. Campra MICRO-STRUCTURES Report
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Pablo-Campra/publication/356507702_MICROSTRUCTURES_IN_COVID_VACCINES_inorganic_crystals_or_Wireless_Nanosensors_Network/links/61a4d94eee3e086e3d3a6756/MICROSTRUCTURES-IN-COVID-VACCINES-inorganic-crystals-or-Wireless-Nanosensors-Network.pdf
Prof. Campra DNA CRYSTALS NANOTECHNOLOGY IN COVID19 VACCINES
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Pablo-Campra/publication/358284707_DNA_CRYSTALS_NANOTECHNOLOGY_IN_COVID19_VACCINES/links/61fe5607870587329e938768/DNA-CRYSTALS-NANOTECHNOLOGY-IN-COVID19-VACCINES.pdf
================
Covid GRAPHENE Q DOTS Can PENETRATE CELL BARRIER & CLEVE 2 DNA
(El Mundo Desconocido) https://www.bitchute.com/video/zDmgR4uGriUy/
TECHNO PARASITISM [EM Wireless Nano-Bio-Sensor Networks]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kCA0i3HeQ8mk/
MAC-cinated [INTRA-BODY NANO-NETWORK] (C0r0na 2 Inspect)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jH7YxBQbrLAs/
NANO-TECHNO & GRAPHENE Oxide in PFIZER 'Vaccine'
La Quinta Columna [Special Report]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xiNacuINixUp/
GRAPHENE oxide in SINOVAC, ASTRAZENECA & PFIZER VAX
https://www.bitchute.com/video/shD0mwNV9rI5/
"NEUROMODULATION" & Rafael Yuste (La Quinta Columna)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/doXeTd8evFLT/
"MANDATES" and 'your CONSENT' (REMIX)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U8BHDwn4Ccnx/
Leaked PFIZER C19 BIO-WEAPON DARK-FIELD MICROSCOPY (Eng. Subs)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0WgMeAS6MywK/
#THIS PIVOTAL MOMENT [I WANT YOU TO GET TOGETHER]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IMAwYvEc0f6x/
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.