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Atheism Is Madness: Rapture And The Coming Satanic Reset! [14.06.2020]
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80 views • July 04, 2021
Disclaimer: All works by Atheism is Madness are for criticism, critique, comment, news reporting and research. All footage taken and used from other sources falls under "Fare Use "
of the digital Millennium copyright Act of 1998
Therefore no breach of privacy or copyright has been violated.
Credits: Bob Barber https://youtu.be/iaMgwoix69s (dead)
ENDTIME DREAM & VISION8
7.2K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNfyqY4IC1BE5AhSd1Hg62g/videos
"This channel is about the interpretation of dreams and visions from God! How they apply to our lives and how they lead us and guide us home to heaven to be with our Heavenly Father! I also do teaching videos about the Bible and how it applies to the real world now! Even how biblical mechanics and science operate in the laws of this dimension and dimensions beyond our dimension where our King currently resides who is Yeshua! (Jesus) and His Heavenly Father! YHWH!"
--
Disclosure: I agree with the information provided here..however, It's my personal opinion and I do not agree with the 2024 timeline or any of the Kim Clement Trump prophecies. Take what you can use on many platforms is how I have always gained more insight into current events.
Created by InShot: https://inshotapp.com/share/youtube.html
471 views Jun 14, 2020
Atheism Is Madness
1.57K subscribers
https://youtu.be/YkIrYz2jpAE
of the digital Millennium copyright Act of 1998
Therefore no breach of privacy or copyright has been violated.
Credits: Bob Barber https://youtu.be/iaMgwoix69s (dead)
ENDTIME DREAM & VISION8
7.2K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNfyqY4IC1BE5AhSd1Hg62g/videos
"This channel is about the interpretation of dreams and visions from God! How they apply to our lives and how they lead us and guide us home to heaven to be with our Heavenly Father! I also do teaching videos about the Bible and how it applies to the real world now! Even how biblical mechanics and science operate in the laws of this dimension and dimensions beyond our dimension where our King currently resides who is Yeshua! (Jesus) and His Heavenly Father! YHWH!"
--
Disclosure: I agree with the information provided here..however, It's my personal opinion and I do not agree with the 2024 timeline or any of the Kim Clement Trump prophecies. Take what you can use on many platforms is how I have always gained more insight into current events.
Created by InShot: https://inshotapp.com/share/youtube.html
471 views Jun 14, 2020
Atheism Is Madness
1.57K subscribers
https://youtu.be/YkIrYz2jpAE
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