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Warning: It is Very Soon!
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251 views • November 07, 2021
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/awarning-it-is-very-soon/
Prophetess Elizabeth says in this message, "The judgments RISE UP, they come quickly and swiftly..... only the faithful will remain untouched. All else will be swept away through fire and water..... MY purifying agents."
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/awarning-it-is-very-soon/
Prophetess Elizabeth says in this message, "The judgments RISE UP, they come quickly and swiftly..... only the faithful will remain untouched. All else will be swept away through fire and water..... MY purifying agents."
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