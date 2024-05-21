Dr Judy Mikovits: We know what caused it. All I need to show you is how simple it is to fix it, by modulating the endocannabinoid system, the inflammatory, the dimmer switch on the flame, by modulating the oxidative stress; with things like Pro Lean Greens, spirulina and chlorella and Dimethyl Glycine. Silence the activated latent viruses. What are they doing with RSV? And I said: stop reading that stuff. Stop all the shots! Our call to action, as we did at Chirofest. You know, come on, folks, you're injecting poison and you're killing our kids. It's a holocost in the hospital. Stop it. You know, and everybody is: Well, what is respiratory syncytial virus?

Lee Dundas: I looked around at the beginning of 2020 and this is not something we're going to litigate our way out of. This is like being in a brothel in Thailand. You don't go up to the policeman and go: hey, Mr. Policeman, there's a bad guy selling a little kid to another bad guy over there! Because I'll tell you something, the policeman is the guy who after his day job clocks out, is moon lighting for the brothel as their muscle and their bouncer. So when your protector is your perpetrator, you're on your own!

November 2022

Full interview with Billy Demoss: https://rumble.com/v1tdcxg-dcs-freedom-crusade-dr.-billy-d-interviews-dr.-judy-mikovits-and-leigh-dund.html