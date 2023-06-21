Pro soccer child abuse whistleblower on "demonic, satanic" paedophile coach - Gareth Icke Tonight

David Icke
Andy Woodward, pictured above middle, is a former professional footballer and abuse whistleblower
While a trainee at Crewe Alexandra Football Club, Andy was a victim of the now infamous abuser, Barry Bennell. He alerted the police in 2016, which led to a long list of footballers coming forward to name Bennell as their abuser. Bennell was convicted, but one quote of Andy's that sticks out is that you should know there was more than one abuser.
Andy visited the Ickonic studios with his friend and fellow campaigner to appear on Gareth Icke Tonight.
Here is their conversation, which you can view along with the rest of the latest episode at https://www.ickonic.com/
