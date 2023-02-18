How to AFFAIR-PROOF your marriage

Come on guys!
Get ready for a message that im sure many of you want to hear it!
Will do my best to deliver it in a fresh, new and exciting way!
But in the end, ITS NOT me and my efforts that matter, but Jesus! He is The One that touches hearts, minds and souls!
We are his tools!
So, lets see what we can do to affair proof the most important relationship that we have in this life: our marriage
Bible verse
Hebrews 13:4 (NIV)
"Marriage should be honored by all, and the marriage bed kept pure."
