Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov on Iran - Those who possess a nuclear bomb are not attacked by the United States.

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov on Iran:



“If it is promoted that Iran wants a nuclear weapon, I assure you that forces will emerge in Iran, and influential movements will appear to do exactly that — to acquire a nuclear bomb, because the United States does not attack those who have nuclear bombs.



There are people there citing the example of Muammar Gaddafi. He voluntarily abandoned his development program, namely nuclear weapons.



Some of our interlocutors in the Global South remind us of this. You know, Gaddafi’s refusal — and what they did to him?”

