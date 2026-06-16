Konstantinovka (Kostyantynivka) in Donetsk is under intense pressure for Ukrainian troops and mercenaries amidst fierce, decisive battles, as Russian assault troops are clearing the entire city towards its complete liberation. New footage shows Russian units clearing buildings with UAV guidance, reflecting how drone-assisted urban warfare is increasingly asserting control block by block. Russian drones filmed the clearing operation against an Ukrainian outpost, trapped in a large building with no way out until it was finally destroyed. Reports indicate Russian forces control 50–55% of the city center and have completely captured the city's southwestern industrial district amid intense urban fighting this morning, June 16. Ukrainian soldiers and mercenaries are reportedly surrendering en masse and voluntarily surrendering into captivity. It appears the Kyivan forces are simply unable to continue fighting in Konstantinovka for several more days. If confirmed, this could signal a shift in momentum on this sector of the front.

The Russian Ministry of Defense also reported specifically on the progress of the Russian operation in Konstantinovka as of June 16, 2026. The destruction of the ammunition depot dealt a serious blow to Ukrainian capabilities in this frontline area. During reconnaissance in the city's private sector, the ammunition depot was identified on the outskirts of the city, and this information was relayed to artillery crews of the 3rd Army Corps (Yuzhnaya Group of Forces) to inflict fire damage. As a result of a series of accurate artillery hits, the ammunition stored in the depot exploded powerfully and the subsequent detonation of the ammunition, confirming its complete and successful destruction. Having lost significant stocks, the remaining Ukrainian garrison in the city faced further supply difficulties, creating favorable conditions for Russian units. Simultaneously, Grad MLRS crews of Yuzhnaya Group of Forces destroyed Ukrainian observation posts and firing points. The Grad acted decisively while the assault troops did not wait—moving in while the dust was still rising. In Konstantinovka alone, the assault of Yuzhnaya Group liberated 120 buildings while neutralizing 165 Ukrainian soldiers from the 28th and 100th mechanized brigades in the southwest of the city. Over the past 24 hours, 5 armored combat vehicles including 1 Canadian Senator armored vehicle and 1 US MaxxPro armored vehicle, as well as 19 pickup trucks, 5 field artillery pieces, and 23 ground-based robotic systems have been demilitarized in the Yuzhnaya Group's area of responsibility.

Operation Konstantinovka has entered its final phase, and the Russian Armed Forces are making every effort to completely liberate the city. Following the assault on the Krasnooktyabrsky neighborhood, soldiers of the 103rd Guards Machine Gun Regiment of the 150th Division, who were directly involved in the operation, raised the Russian Flags, as shown in a video on June 15. The Russian military's zone of control south of the city has been expanded to 400 meters. Furthermore, a video of the Russian Ministry of Defense raising the Russian Flag is being prepared to announce the city's liberation. The video shows the confident advance of fighters from the Yuzhnaya Group after the operation to clear Ukrainian remnants, reporting that Ukrainian casualties are extremely high. Russia reports the military has been very precise in its operation, and the Ukrainian troops are on their way out of Konstantinovka or will most likely return home soon after the prisoner exchange. Major General Anton Grunis, commander of the 4th Separate Combat Motorized Rifle Brigade (Yuzhnaya Group of Forces), confirmed that most of the city is under Russian control. "Currently, our troops control the designated areas of the city. In fact, several units were surrounded in the southwest part of the city. Now, we are completing the clearing of those areas," Grunis said.

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