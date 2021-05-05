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Power Corrupts. So Don't Trust Anyone Who Has it
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101 views • May 05, 2021
“Power corrupts” has been a maxim for ages, but most people still seem to trust people with power as long as it’s used in a way they want it to be used. This is extremely short-sighted. The Founders warned us about this - whatever power you give someone today to do “good” will eventually be in the hands of someone who can use that power for the opposite.
Path to Liberty: May 5, 2021
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Path to Liberty: May 5, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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