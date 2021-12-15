MUST HEAR THIS MESSAGE****CONSIDER YOUR WAYS****

We live in a very wicked world today. The scriptures let's us know of this time of prophecy we are living in right now. Where 'evil is good and good is evil', Isaiah 5:20. Christ lets us know in the scriptures how we are to behave ourselves with each other, strangers, family, etc. Unfortunately the world embraces sin, being abrasive, rude, loud, having an bad attitude or bad behaviour as someone that is 'strong'. However it is the complete opposite. In Christ being 'humble and meek' is not 'weakness' as satan and the world would have you or anyone believe. It is obedience and strength in Christ because if we don't have the Holy Spirit of which the fruits of the Spirit come from we will not be accepted or pleasing to Christ. Galatians 5:22-23. Christ also said we must treat others the way we would want to be treated no matter what color or nationality one is. Being unruly with a bad behaviour/attitude will only lead you to destruction and HELL by abusing others because of Hurt, Unforgiveness, Resentment, Bitterness, Hatred, etc., Christ is a healer and he can heal any heart or demonic sickness. Pray that this message brings change to those that have a ear to hear what the spirit of Christ is saying in these last and evil days. We must have the right spirit and attitude of Christ in order to make it during this time, win souls, be an example of righteousness, etc., It is one day at a time with Christ Yashaya (My Saviour, ancient hebrew name for Christ) to make steps to toward him to heal, let go, grow and change through him. We must 'CONSIDER OUR WAYS', CONSIDER YOUR WAYS. We are all held accountable how we behave and treat others. WE ARE BEING RECORDED EVERYDAY BY THE MOST HIGH AHAYAH, CHRIST YASHAYA AND ANGELS. We can do all things through Christ which strengthens us. Pray one for the other and love one another in Christ. Be patient, rebuke demons, be stedfast, fast, pray, keep the commandments and live holy everyday. Come out of Pagan Christianity Church systems. Let Christ work on the inside of you, us all to make us a better person in him going forward so that we can help others during these terrible times. Being rude, abrasive, and short with people is not going to draw people but discourage them. Everyone comes from different backgrounds and we must have spiritual discernment with each person. We never know what a person has had to go through. Blessings. Acts 2:38.



Watch video 'THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST' on this platform/channel. You must know the exact name to call upon during these prophetic times.



Haggai 1:7 Thus saith the LORD of hosts; Consider your ways.