Dems Are Going To Run On Abortion

Don’t You Think They Have A Responsibility?
* Their policies suck.
* They don’t want to take credit (read: blame) for what they’re doing to America.
* If abortion is all these things — it’s a choice, it’s safe and it’s not a baby — then show us.
* The left is a death cult.
* This is sick.
Fox News | Life, Liberty & Levin (28 January 2024)
