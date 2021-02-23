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How You Enjoying Your Dark Winter and Your New Normal?
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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130 views • February 23, 2021
Nicaragua real estate project: https://dollarvigilante.com/nicaragua

Visit Anarchapulco 2021: https://anarchapulco.com

Malibu event: https://aquarianalchemy.org/anarchapulco-satellite-event

Earthship Alchemy in Acapulco: http://triviumlinguistics.com/

Anarchapulco Watch Party: https://youtu.be/LVsITuj3kGE

Malibu event: https://aquarianalchemy.org/anarchapulco-satellite-event/

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INTRO VID: THE NEW NORMAL feat. Felipe & T.Y. (Official Video): https://youtu.be/8FDUy-_3EK4

Dark Winter War Game (2001): https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/dark-winter-2001-bioterror-virus-attack-dod-department-of-defense-joe-biden-dod-joe-biden/

Texas was "seconds and minutes" away from catastrophic monthslong blackouts, officials say: https://www.texastribune.org/2021/02/18/texas-power-outages-ercot

Reporter (1/25/2021): Biden "suspended a Trump Administration executive order that was aimed at keeping foreign countries, specifically China, from interfering in the U.S. Power grid... why did he do that?": https://twitter.com/EddieZipperer/status/1363253097427001347

Austin Grocery Line: https://twitter.com/yashar/status/1361749644414312455

FLASHBACK 1992 RUSH LIMBAUGH LAMBASTING CLIMATE ALARMISTS WHO CLAIMED ONLY 10 YRS TO SAVE THE PLANET: https://www.bitchute.com/video/vf7NhistzY5G

The mask of the future - World Economic Forum: https://twitter.com/wef/status/1363231959053385733

PM Bojo Caught in Nature Wiping Chair: https://twitter.com/bmay/status/1363137330803060742

When you hear western technocrats speaking of "Zero COVID", you are also likely to hear the same type of person speak of "Zero Carbon." You will find the same orchestra of power behind both, and both are inextricably joined at the hip: https://twitter.com/21WIRE/status/1363636275480125441

This is why they don't want fans in the stands or people to be able to get out where they can express themselves without being censored by the tech oligarchy: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1363619777932124160

Transgender woman Gabrielle Ludwig returns to college court: https://amp.usatoday.com/amp/1744703 (more photos here: https://twitter.com/Moneymirweather/status/1362110923985461248)

Love Your Servitude - Aldous Huxley & George Orwell: https://youtu.be/caCkMX6YdYU

Fauci wins $1 million Israeli prize for 'defending science': https://abcnews.go.com/Health/wireStory/fauci-wins-million-israeli-prize-defending-science-75906107
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