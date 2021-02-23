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How You Enjoying Your Dark Winter and Your New Normal?
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130 views • February 23, 2021
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Visit Anarchapulco 2021: https://anarchapulco.com
Malibu event: https://aquarianalchemy.org/anarchapulco-satellite-event
Earthship Alchemy in Acapulco: http://triviumlinguistics.com/
Anarchapulco Watch Party: https://youtu.be/LVsITuj3kGE
Malibu event: https://aquarianalchemy.org/anarchapulco-satellite-event/
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INTRO VID: THE NEW NORMAL feat. Felipe & T.Y. (Official Video): https://youtu.be/8FDUy-_3EK4
Dark Winter War Game (2001): https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/dark-winter-2001-bioterror-virus-attack-dod-department-of-defense-joe-biden-dod-joe-biden/
Texas was "seconds and minutes" away from catastrophic monthslong blackouts, officials say: https://www.texastribune.org/2021/02/18/texas-power-outages-ercot
Reporter (1/25/2021): Biden "suspended a Trump Administration executive order that was aimed at keeping foreign countries, specifically China, from interfering in the U.S. Power grid... why did he do that?": https://twitter.com/EddieZipperer/status/1363253097427001347
Austin Grocery Line: https://twitter.com/yashar/status/1361749644414312455
FLASHBACK 1992 RUSH LIMBAUGH LAMBASTING CLIMATE ALARMISTS WHO CLAIMED ONLY 10 YRS TO SAVE THE PLANET: https://www.bitchute.com/video/vf7NhistzY5G
The mask of the future - World Economic Forum: https://twitter.com/wef/status/1363231959053385733
PM Bojo Caught in Nature Wiping Chair: https://twitter.com/bmay/status/1363137330803060742
When you hear western technocrats speaking of "Zero COVID", you are also likely to hear the same type of person speak of "Zero Carbon." You will find the same orchestra of power behind both, and both are inextricably joined at the hip: https://twitter.com/21WIRE/status/1363636275480125441
This is why they don't want fans in the stands or people to be able to get out where they can express themselves without being censored by the tech oligarchy: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1363619777932124160
Transgender woman Gabrielle Ludwig returns to college court: https://amp.usatoday.com/amp/1744703 (more photos here: https://twitter.com/Moneymirweather/status/1362110923985461248)
Love Your Servitude - Aldous Huxley & George Orwell: https://youtu.be/caCkMX6YdYU
Fauci wins $1 million Israeli prize for 'defending science': https://abcnews.go.com/Health/wireStory/fauci-wins-million-israeli-prize-defending-science-75906107
Visit Anarchapulco 2021: https://anarchapulco.com
Malibu event: https://aquarianalchemy.org/anarchapulco-satellite-event
Earthship Alchemy in Acapulco: http://triviumlinguistics.com/
Anarchapulco Watch Party: https://youtu.be/LVsITuj3kGE
Malibu event: https://aquarianalchemy.org/anarchapulco-satellite-event/
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Subscribe to the TCV Summit: https://tcvsummit.com
Uncle Vigilante: https://youtu.be/voSUQmu5Bps
As video platforms shut down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
Our Decentralized DollarVigilante.tv Channel: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY Channel: https://lbry.tv/@DollarVigilante:b
Odysee Channel: https://odysee.com/@DollarVigilante:b
Bitchute Channel: https://bitchute.com/channel/DkNYbFJKDPpX
153 News Channel: https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=The%20Dollar%20Vigilante
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedollarvigilante
Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/user/DollarVigilante
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff
FaceBook: https://facebook.com/DollarVigilante
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
INTRO VID: THE NEW NORMAL feat. Felipe & T.Y. (Official Video): https://youtu.be/8FDUy-_3EK4
Dark Winter War Game (2001): https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/dark-winter-2001-bioterror-virus-attack-dod-department-of-defense-joe-biden-dod-joe-biden/
Texas was "seconds and minutes" away from catastrophic monthslong blackouts, officials say: https://www.texastribune.org/2021/02/18/texas-power-outages-ercot
Reporter (1/25/2021): Biden "suspended a Trump Administration executive order that was aimed at keeping foreign countries, specifically China, from interfering in the U.S. Power grid... why did he do that?": https://twitter.com/EddieZipperer/status/1363253097427001347
Austin Grocery Line: https://twitter.com/yashar/status/1361749644414312455
FLASHBACK 1992 RUSH LIMBAUGH LAMBASTING CLIMATE ALARMISTS WHO CLAIMED ONLY 10 YRS TO SAVE THE PLANET: https://www.bitchute.com/video/vf7NhistzY5G
The mask of the future - World Economic Forum: https://twitter.com/wef/status/1363231959053385733
PM Bojo Caught in Nature Wiping Chair: https://twitter.com/bmay/status/1363137330803060742
When you hear western technocrats speaking of "Zero COVID", you are also likely to hear the same type of person speak of "Zero Carbon." You will find the same orchestra of power behind both, and both are inextricably joined at the hip: https://twitter.com/21WIRE/status/1363636275480125441
This is why they don't want fans in the stands or people to be able to get out where they can express themselves without being censored by the tech oligarchy: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1363619777932124160
Transgender woman Gabrielle Ludwig returns to college court: https://amp.usatoday.com/amp/1744703 (more photos here: https://twitter.com/Moneymirweather/status/1362110923985461248)
Love Your Servitude - Aldous Huxley & George Orwell: https://youtu.be/caCkMX6YdYU
Fauci wins $1 million Israeli prize for 'defending science': https://abcnews.go.com/Health/wireStory/fauci-wins-million-israeli-prize-defending-science-75906107
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