Freedom From Homosexuality and Gender Confusion - Anne Edward - Freedom Alive® Ep184

For many years, Anne Edward struggled with same-sex attraction. But then Jesus Christ set her free. Now she is helping others find that same freedom through her organization, Restored Hope Network. Anne shares her story and how a U.S Supreme Court decision is changing the landscape in Colorado to help more people.

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Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

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Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

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Originally premiered May 24, 2026, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org

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WATCH MORE: https://subsplash.com/goodlifebroadcasting/lb/ms/+pwdb5zm