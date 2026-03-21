Trump on the Strait of Hormuz

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"It's a simple military maneuver; it's relatively safe, but you need a lot of help in the sense that you need ships, you need volume. NATO could help us, but they so far haven't had the courage to do so."
Source @Fox News
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