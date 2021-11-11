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Dr. Zelenko - COVID Jabs Are Premeditated First Degree Murder
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101 views • November 11, 2021
Dr. Vladimir Zelenko MD of https://zstacklife.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the deadly reality of the COVID jabs.
“You see evil has dug in—they have no where to go. They know if Divine consciousness is spread through Humanity then that will be their end. Just like a little light kills all the darkness. So they are going to do everything possible to maintain control. The way they do that it through mass psychosis.”
See also: https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/11-2021
“You see evil has dug in—they have no where to go. They know if Divine consciousness is spread through Humanity then that will be their end. Just like a little light kills all the darkness. So they are going to do everything possible to maintain control. The way they do that it through mass psychosis.”
See also: https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/11-2021
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