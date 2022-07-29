BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

GLOBAL FALSE FLAG BLACKOUTS IMMINENT! - Winter From Hell In Europe As Great Reset Agenda CONTINUES!
High Hopes
High Hopes
3302 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
81 views • July 29, 2022

World Alternative Media

July 28, 2022

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & SURVIVAL RESOURCES HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!


STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:

http://wamsurvival.com/


OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/


GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE:

https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor

And become a client of Tim's at https://www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com


Josh Sigurdson reports on the coming false flag blackouts throughout the world as the psychological warfare continues to normalize us to this notion.

The reality is, the governments of the world are purposely shutting down the supply chain and destroying energy flow in order to force us into a new system of dependence. All part of the Great Reset agenda going forward.

Europe faces what they call a "winter from hell" while China itself is seeing a collapse of their grid. While the US is shutting down trucks, destroying livestock, inflating the price of living so much so that farmers cannot work produce all while train unions look to strike during harvest season, the government is also looking to shut down multiple major power distributing dams to saves some fish.

In the Netherlands as farmers continue to protest against the insane push to rid the agricultural giant of 30% of their farms, Ireland and Canada push the same agenda forward.

If people aren't aware that this is the controlled collapse of an empire to destroy humanity and bring in the Great Reset at this point, then there isn't much to be done for them.


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1dxhzx-global-false-flag-blackouts-imminent-winter-from-hell-in-europe-as-great-re.html


Keywords
current eventsfalse flagenergyglobaleuropeblackoutsgreat resetwamwinter from hell
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Houthi Strikes on Saudi Refinery Threaten Remaining Red Sea Energy Lifeline

Houthi Strikes on Saudi Refinery Threaten Remaining Red Sea Energy Lifeline

Belle Carter
Federal Appeals Court Rules IRS-ICE Data Sharing Policy Unlawful

Federal Appeals Court Rules IRS-ICE Data Sharing Policy Unlawful

Douglas Harrington
Trump posts map showing Canada, Greenland as part of U.S.

Trump posts map showing Canada, Greenland as part of U.S.

Douglas Harrington
European efforts to &#8220;bury&#8221; Trump&#8217;s Ukraine peace proposal reveal deep transatlantic rift, Lavrov says

European efforts to “bury” Trump’s Ukraine peace proposal reveal deep transatlantic rift, Lavrov says

Willow Tohi
Big Tech Backlash Emerges as Rare Bipartisan Common Ground

Big Tech Backlash Emerges as Rare Bipartisan Common Ground

Edison Reed
Russia Remains India&#8217;s Top Oil Supplier in August as Imports Decline

Russia Remains India’s Top Oil Supplier in August as Imports Decline

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy