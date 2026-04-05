NASA Fakes Going Back to the Moon?

On April Fool’s Day, NASA officially launched their Artemis II rocket claiming to take humans back to the Moon in 2026. Going “back to the Moon,” however, would require us having actually gone there before, which myself and many other researchers have debunked beyond any shadow of a doubt in several previous videos, showing that the original NASA Moon landings were faked in a studio on Earth. So, now, over 50 years later, with half a century of technological developments, Artemis II isn’t even claiming to land on the Moon like Apollo, but merely flying by...





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