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Roger Stone: 15 Days Countdown to the Deep State Death Sentence
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167 views • June 16, 2020
Alex Jones counts down the days to the beginning Roger Stone's unjust sentence where he would have to report to prison for the crime of supporting President Trump.
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:web:
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http://newswars.com
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"Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
------------
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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