“woke is tyranny”!
The Hips News Channel
Published 15 hours ago

“Woke”
We are now in a new era at this time; we are citizens of an awoken society. The question is how alert are these people?

When you hear the word “woke” what exactly does this mean?  Who are they representing? What defines a woke individual and where do you fit into this society??

With all the disillusionment in what is excepting and and how this unity has essentially engulfed, dictates and control what is excepted.
From the Immersing of LGBT, ChatGPT, social financial status and digital currency, satanic rituals, allowed, censored, and dictating our civil and natural rights. 

Instead using and manipulating various tactics and focusing on controlling our constitutional freedoms. The harsh trues is the ultimate betrayal in which will enslave society mentally. 

Join us with cohost Ms. Kissu as we dive and break down this and define what is truly woke! Where did it come from, how it is changed and is it right for you.

The future starts now!

Sources and links used in this episode.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Social_Credit_System

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Satanic_panic

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Woke

https://youtu.be/0081EVCgNKQ

https://youtu.be/fsTGvVNTbxE

https://youtu.be/OU9cKjWsvH0

https://youtu.be/880TBXMuzmk



Keywords
censorshippoliticalfederallgbtwokechatgptsocial crediting

