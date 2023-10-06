Create New Account
STRONG INDEPENDENT WOMEN IN AMERICA ARE RARELY STRONG BUT THEY ARE NASTY, VILE AND CRUEL!
channel image
KevinJJohnston
251 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
53 views
Published 14 hours ago

Before you misinterpret this video, understand that I am talking about the vast majority of the really stupid and nasty, vitriolic young women out there under 40 who continue to tell the rest of us how strong and independent they are, state that they never need a man in their lives and then cry about the fact that they are single because no man wants to put up with their crazy behavior.

I for one love strong, feminine, caring, kind, independently spiritual and highly sexual over the top intelligent women who are confident. The women that I am referring to in this video are not what I just listed here; they are the ones I listed in the first paragraph. Just because you say you're strong does not mean you are.

If none of your relationships are working out it's time to reconsider your approach to other human beings.

www.FreedomReport.ca

#couplegoals #relationshipgoals #datingtips #relationships #instagood #love #bhfyp #dating #couples #tinder #date #couple #datingcoach #onlinedating

Keywords
americaindependentwomenstrongrelationshipsvilehuman beingsnastycruel

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket