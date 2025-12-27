BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

METHYLENE BLUE REVISITED I The Common Sense MD I Dr. Tom Rogers
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
710 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
109 views • 1 day ago

Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html


Video Source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nHBPJ0ViXU8

Content Creator - https://www.youtube.com/@performancemedicine


The Methylene Blue Starting Protocol - https://bit.ly/40LVXKI


Join My Methylene Blue Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue


METHYLENE BLUE REVISITED I The Common Sense MD I Dr. Tom Rogers


In this episode of The Common Sense MD, Dr. Rogers talks MORE about the amazing Methylene Blue and how it not only improves lives (improving mitochondrial respiration), but SAVES lives as well. Tune in to find out the latest on Methylene Blue!


To learn more about Methylene Blue, check out these two articles:


https://www.performancemedicine.net/post/methylene-blue-revisited


https://www.performancemedicine.net/post/methylene-blue


Keywords
methylene bluemethylene blue benefitshow to use methylene bluemethylene blue sciencemethylene blue effectsmethylene blue nootropicmethylene blue atpmethylene blue fatiguemethylene blue common sense mdmethylene blue dr tom rogersmethylene blue ivmethylene blue the common sense md dr tom rogers
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Your breath holds the key to mental clarity

Your breath holds the key to mental clarity

Willow Tohi
Beyond white knuckles: How to rewire your body&#8217;s fear of flight

Beyond white knuckles: How to rewire your body’s fear of flight

Willow Tohi
&#8220;Regenerate Yourself Masterclass&#8221; on BrightU: Sayer Ji champions the body&#8217;s electromagnetic, self-healing power

“Regenerate Yourself Masterclass” on BrightU: Sayer Ji champions the body’s electromagnetic, self-healing power

Jacob Thomas
Menopause and gut health: Decoding the relationship between hormones and digestive issues

Menopause and gut health: Decoding the relationship between hormones and digestive issues

Ava Grace
Study: High levels of OMEGA-3 slash depression and anxiety risk by up to one-third

Study: High levels of OMEGA-3 slash depression and anxiety risk by up to one-third

Jacob Thomas
New research highlights top foods that may harm your brain and increase risk of cognitive decline

New research highlights top foods that may harm your brain and increase risk of cognitive decline

Patrick Lewis
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy