President Trump Back on Social Media Is Not About Any Individual but the Movement

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10/21/2021 GETTR CEO Jason Miller: Gettr wasn’t able to strike a deal with President Trump to join the platform, but it’s good to have President Trump back on social media. It’s not about any individual, but really about the movement. Facebook and Twitter are dying anyway.