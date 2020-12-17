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Confirmed: Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe Tells CBS NEWS That There Was Foreign Election Interference in the 2020 Election
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144 views • December 17, 2020
CBS News Senior Correspondent Catherine Herridge has reported that Director of National Intelligence (DNI) John Ratcliffe: “Told CBS News that there was Foreign Election Interference by China, Iran, and Russia in November of this year [2020].”
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