CHP Talks: Päivi Räsänen—Male and Female He Created Them!

March 9, 2023: My special guest this week Päivi Räsänen, a medical doctor and, for the past 28 years, a Member of Parliament in Finland. Päivi has been Minister of the Interior for Finland, Chair of the Christian Democratic Party of Finland and has held many other prominent roles. In 2019, she was criminally charged for having tweeted Bible verses regarding gender confusion and a biblical view of sexuality. She was unanimously acquitted by a district court but now is scheduled to appear at the Court of Appeals to defend her views. She is standing firm on the Word of God and defending her beliefs and her right to free speech in a democratic society.

To read and download Päivi’s book online (free):

https://www.lhpk.fi/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/Male-and-female-He-created-them.pdf





Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824

For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/