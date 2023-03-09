Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CHP Talks: Päivi Räsänen—Male and Female He Created Them!
16 views
channel image
CHP Canada
Published 14 hours ago |

March 9, 2023: My special guest this week Päivi Räsänen, a medical doctor and, for the past 28 years, a Member of Parliament in Finland. Päivi has been Minister of the Interior for Finland, Chair of the Christian Democratic Party of Finland and has held many other prominent roles. In 2019, she was criminally charged for having tweeted Bible verses regarding gender confusion and a biblical view of sexuality. She was unanimously acquitted by a district court but now is scheduled to appear at the Court of Appeals to defend her views. She is standing firm on the Word of God and defending her beliefs and her right to free speech in a democratic society.

To read and download Päivi’s book online (free):

https://www.lhpk.fi/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/Male-and-female-He-created-them.pdf


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824

For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
bibleboymengenderchp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorwomanfemalemalempgirlfinlandcdnpolibiblical moralitychpcanadachp talkspaivirasanenpaivi rasanenfipoli

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket