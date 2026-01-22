Romans Series - Part 1 - David Bercot- What The Early Christians Believed About The Book of Romans

Romans Series - Part 1 - David Bercot In this message from David Bercot, we dive into the question: What did the early Christians truly believe about the Book of Romans? Why is it important to clear our minds of Martin Luther’s doctrines? What exactly did Luther teach, and how did his ideas gain such widespread influence? David will explore these questions and much more in this first of two introductory lessons in our series, What the Early Christians Believed about the Book of Romans.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RnXijnNMRVk&list=PLqT0pXOZS5AAYFV9MtoKdl1dK-YboVrWs

