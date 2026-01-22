© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Romans Series - Part 1 - David Bercot- What The Early Christians Believed About The Book of Romans
Romans Series - Part 1 - David Bercot In this message from David Bercot, we dive into the question: What did the early Christians truly believe about the Book of Romans? Why is it important to clear our minds of Martin Luther’s doctrines? What exactly did Luther teach, and how did his ideas gain such widespread influence? David will explore these questions and much more in this first of two introductory lessons in our series, What the Early Christians Believed about the Book of Romans.
