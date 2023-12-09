Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE THREAT OF ESG
channel image
High Hopes
2947 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
74 views
Published Yesterday

Del Bigtree at the HighWire


Dec 8, 2023


Utah State Treasurer, Marlo Oaks, CFA, sounds the alarm on the threat of ESG; Environmental, Social, and Governance standards, which rates businesses on their impact on politically charged issues.


#ESG #MarloOaks


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v40b7ob-the-threat-of-esg.html

Keywords
del bigtreehighwirethreatfinanceutahesgstate treasurermarlo oaksrates businessespolitically charged issues

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket