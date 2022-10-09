Crime Without Consequence

You’re On Your Own In [Bidan]’s America
* Crime is out of control in America.
* National murder rate surges.
* NYC, LA fail to report crime data to FBI.
* Left’s pro-criminal, anti-cop rhetoric.
* Defund Dems ignore crime crisis.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 6 October 2022
