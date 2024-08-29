Episode 08.28.2024 - Ozempic Nightmares and Solutions

In this week's episode of The Dr. Ardis Show, Dr. Bryan Ardis explores the unsettling side effects of GLP-1 drugs, a popular class of medications used for weight loss, diabetes, and heart disease. These drugs, including Ozempic, Wegovy, and Trulicity, have recently been associated with vivid and terrifying nightmares, impacting the mental and physical well-being of those who use them.





Dr. Ardis breaks down the science behind these side effects, revealing how the venom-derived components in GLP-1 drugs contribute to severe sleep disturbances. Beyond just nightmares, these medications have been linked to more serious mental health issues, such as psychosis and suicidal thoughts. Dr. Ardis also highlights other common drugs that can cause similar sleep-related problems, providing a comprehensive overview of the risks involved.





To help those suffering from these side effects, Dr. Ardis introduces effective solutions and natural remedies. He discusses three key products available on The Dr Ardis Show Website—BioDefense, Taurine, and Breathe Free—that are specifically designed to support better sleep and overall health. These products, which sponsor this episode, offer a natural way to combat the adverse effects of GLP-1 drugs and improve your quality of life.





Tune in to learn more about the dangers of these widely prescribed medications and discover how you can protect yourself or your loved ones from their harmful side effects. Access the detailed PowerPoint presentation, on the Free Patient Resources page.





Dr. Ardis also highlights the upcoming Healing for the Ages conference, an event that brings together thought leaders and innovators to discuss cutting-edge advancements in health and wellness. Whether you're a skeptic or a curious mind, this episode offers a thought-provoking journey into the possibilities of a post-human future.





Book your tickets for the Healing for the Ages conference here: https://healingfortheages.com/