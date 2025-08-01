📌Shorts Xi Jinping Meets Australian Prime Minister Today in Beijing

📝 DESCRIPTION:

President Xi Jinping met today with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, marking a new chapter in the strategic partnership between China and Australia.

After years of diplomatic tension, the two countries resume dialogue, promising cooperation and mutual benefits for both nations.

🌐 Could this be the beginning of a new global order?

🔗https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3WY7ySKzcUU



📎 Source: China Daily

