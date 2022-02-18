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SE Ukraine Evacuates to Russia due to Shelling
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92 views • February 18, 2022
The US warned Ukraine that Russia would invade. Instead, the US backed Ukraine army has escalated its bombing on it's own people in SE Ukraine. The people of Donbass, which includes the Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, have begun a mass evacuation to Russia. The men have stayed behind to join the militia to defend their homes.
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