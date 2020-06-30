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The Hidden Agenda Behind The Planned Destruction of America with Rosa Koire
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199 views • June 30, 2020
The Hidden Agenda Behind The Planned Destruction of America with Rosa Koire with Spiro Skouras reveals the basics of the UN's Agenda 21 and demonstrates how covid and the social unrest are connected.
Learn more at www.unMasked.icu
Learn more at www.unMasked.icu
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