Prophecy: Revival in Nashville TN within 30 days, God shakes the nations - Timothy Dixon 2021-03-30

I will bring back Donald TrumpThe politicians will not be able to say it was themA flood of My SpiritI will touch the high court judges and judges through the statesI will shake Hawaii, Japan, China, Korea, Germany and bring revivalWithin 30 days revival in Nashville TNCovid restrictions relaxed for my peopleI will shake the coast in Mobile AL, Dauphin island, South Alabama, Nashville TNA plague upon those that refuse to heedMassive floods through the mountainsFloods in Indonesia, IndiaRevival healing, dead raising, touching those that cannot be touchedGreat cries of repentanceSongs of Zion throughout America, islands, BahamasThe songs shall be changed to a Zion songI AM have come downI will touch the song leaders in regenerationNashville shall be shakenHeadline news that Nashville has been shakenI'll shake Jackson AL, Meridian, McIntosh, Mt Vernon, Axis, Satsuma, ChickasawI'll move through OregonAntifa riots because politicians fear they're losingDonald Trump back to the white houseI shall reign with freedomI'll bring healing to the nationsShaking in Africa, healing, miracle working powerI will shake Lookout Mountain, Chattanooga TN, Rossville GA, Chattooga County, Ft Payne AL, Collinsville, GadsdenOhio, Ohio valley tremors where there's never been beforeSounds out of the earth that's never been beforeLocusts sent through AmericaI'll shake the whole state of GeorgiaMore whirlwinds in GeorgiaYellowstone to shake and erupt in small measuresSan Andreas split moreBe sure to visit Bro. Timothy's channel