Who benefits from all the wars & chaos rocking the planet? Chinese prof thinks he’s figured it out

Who benefits from all the wars and chaos rocking the planet? Chinese prof thinks he’s figured it out
➡️ From US threats to attack Iran and Venezuela to Europe’s attempts to start a war with Russia, a looming conflict involving China, Japan and India, and twin immigration and politics-fueled powder kegs inside Europe and the US, all these major conflicts are linked by a common thread, says virally popular Chinese academic Professor Jiang Xueqin.
➡️ That thread? Attempts by Israel to establish a so-called “Pax Judaica,” using “chaos and conflict” to collapse the American empire, push banks and tech companies to flee to Israel, building a “a global surveillance state,” and triggering a global war.