TRUMP LAYS UP PALANTIR 🏀 WE THE PEOPLE NEED TO WORK IN TANDEM TO DUNK 'EM❗

CAN'T SAY 'TRUMP WANTS TO BE A DICTATOR' AND YET EXPECT HIM TO DO EVERYTHING ✅





✨Payton Kelly🇺🇸✨ - The truth about Palantir and our new technocracy. Funnnn





Source: https://x.com/paykells/status/1929773992971235661





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9w2xut [thanks to https://www.reddit.com/r/PLTR/comments/13m477m/a_palantir_meme_about_palantir_for_rpltr/ and https://www.newyorker.com/humor/borowitz-report/trump-says-he-could-beat-lebron-james-in-a-dunk-contest-if-not-for-bone-spurs 🖲]